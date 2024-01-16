Northern India Paralyzed by Dense Fog and Cold Wave: Over 160 Flights Disrupted

In an event that has disrupted travel plans of thousands, Northern India has been blanketed by a thick layer of fog amid a severe cold wave. This weather phenomenon has led to the delay of over 160 flights, adding to the winter woes of the region. The minimum temperature in the national capital, Delhi, was recorded at a chilling 4.8 degrees Celsius. This, coupled with low visibility, has also caused delays for at least 30 trains at New Delhi Railway Station.

Response and Precautionary Measures

In response to this, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia elaborated on the steps being taken to prevent future disruptions. Key among these is the operationalization of a CAT III-enabled 4th runway, designed to facilitate operations in low visibility conditions. Furthermore, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for airlines to manage such situations more effectively. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued comprehensive guidelines to manage chaotic situations and ensure better passenger experiences during adverse weather conditions.

Impact on Daily Life and Economy

The dense fog and severe cold wave are not only disrupting travel but also daily life in the region. People wrapped in shawls were seen queueing for food in Delhi's cold winter, a poignant image captured by Reuters. The cold weather conditions are a stark reminder of the climate challenges faced by the region.

The Future Outlook

As Northern India grapples with the cold wave and fog, experts are closely monitoring the situation. The focus now is on implementing effective strategies to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety and comfort of residents and travelers alike. The current situation underscores the urgent need for robust infrastructure and efficient systems to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather conditions.