NIMA’s Green Initiatives: A Step Towards Sustainable Maritime Practices in Pakistan

Retired Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed, leading a delegation from the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), held a meeting with the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs, retired Vice Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Rao. The SAPM was briefed on NIMA’s ongoing research and advocacy, notably on green ship-recycling and aquaculture. Vice Admiral Rao pledged his continued support and guidance for NIMA’s projects aimed at advancing Pakistan’s maritime interests. This interaction marks an ongoing collaboration between government advisors and maritime institutions, aiming to strengthen the maritime sector and sustainable practices in Pakistan.

International Exercise BARRACUDA-XII

Headquartered at the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Karachi, the International Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commenced with observers from 13 friendly countries, along with officers of Pakistan Navy and PMSA. The exercise is designed to refine response mechanisms and enhance coordination among stakeholders to address potential oil spills and other marine pollution incidents. It offers a platform for participating countries to engage in scenario-based simulations and comprehensive drills to bolster global resilience against marine pollution incidents.

AD Ports Group’s Significant Strides

AD Ports Group has further fortified its position as a leading enabler of global trade and logistics, registering significant financial strides including securing a USD 2 billion corporate facility and robust revenue growth. The group acquired 100% of Noatum, a global integrated logistics services provider, and signed a 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for the development of a state-of-the-art container terminal. This move is aimed at promoting trade diversification and bolstering bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan. The Group’s efforts to combat climate change have been recognized with multiple global awards, including the Best Sustainability Initiative Award at the ADSG Awards 2023. The Group also hosted the 2023 IAPH World Ports Conference and the 61st annual meeting of the Arab Sea Ports Federation, affirming its key position in the industry.

Challenges of Maritime Decarbonization

The maritime industry is confronted with a significant challenge – decarbonization. The Paris Agreement has spurred action through the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships by at least 50% by 2050. Various low and zero carbon fuel options such as LNG, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuel, and synthetic fuel are under scrutiny, each presenting unique characteristics and challenges. Among these, LNG emerges as a solid transitional fuel candidate due to its proven efficiency and evolving technology, promising to balance environmental responsibility with operational feasibility.