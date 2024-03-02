NDMA Alerts Departments, Tourists of Heavy Rainfall, Snow in Pakistan: Urgent Precautions Advised

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a critical weather advisory following the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) forecast, which predicts moderate to heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms accompanied by heavy snowfall in hilly areas across Pakistan within the next 48 hours. This warning has triggered a swift response from relevant departments and a call for public vigilance, especially among tourists planning to visit these regions.

Advertisment

Preventive Measures and Coordination

In anticipation of the adverse weather conditions, the NDMA has taken proactive steps by advising Federal Ministries, Provincial Governments, and related departments to ensure readiness. Key recommendations include the pre-placement of necessary inventory and equipment at identified vulnerable locations, ensuring the availability of fuel for backup generators to support de-watering pumps in urban areas prone to flooding. Additionally, Municipal Administrations are directed to enhance solid waste management services to prevent the clogging of sewerage and drainage systems during torrential rains. Coordination with the National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and Construction and Works Department (C&W) is emphasized for the prompt restoration of potentially affected roads and the strategic placement of machinery to address any incidents of landsliding.

Advisory for Travellers and Urban Residents

Advertisment

The advisory also extends to individuals, particularly travellers and passengers, advising caution during journeys to hilly terrains prone to heavy snowfall and landslides. Urban residents are urged to take precautionary measures against potential flooding and to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts. This alert comes in the wake of recent tragic incidents, including roof collapses and mudslides, which have underscored the importance of preparedness in mitigating the impacts of severe weather conditions.

Broader Implications and the Need for Long-term Planning

This recent spell of harsh weather highlights the broader challenges of climate change and urban flooding faced by Pakistan. Urban centers, in particular, have been grappling with the impacts of seasonal rains and cyclones, leading to significant disruptions. The power sector, essential infrastructure, and the general populace face heightened risks during such events. It accentuates the urgent need for comprehensive long-term planning and resilience measures, including elevating critical infrastructure and implementing early warning systems, to better withstand the effects of extreme weather phenomena. Pakistan's advocacy for climate finance and efforts towards the loss and damage fund at international forums like COP28 also reflect its commitment to addressing these global environmental challenges.