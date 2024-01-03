en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Navin Waqar Advocates for Privacy in Personal Matters

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Navin Waqar Advocates for Privacy in Personal Matters

In a world where privacy is often a luxury, Navin Waqar, a notable actor and radio jockey, voiced her position on preserving the sanctity of personal matters, particularly concerning her divorce. This perspective emerges from her interview, where she emphasized the importance of personal privacy, a principle her parents instilled in her.

Distortion of Personal Stories

Waqar highlighted the potential risks associated with sharing personal stories, especially those pertaining to public figures. She drew a parallel between public discourse and the game of Chinese whispers, where the original message often becomes distorted beyond recognition as it passes from person to person. According to Waqar, such distortion of personal stories is a common occurrence, making the control of public discourse virtually impossible.

Handling Personal Tragedies

Waqar also revealed her strategy for dealing with personal tragedies. It involves a three-step process: acknowledging the event, absorbing the impact, and then moving forward. This approach underscores her resilience and strong coping mechanisms.

Life Under the Public Eye

The actor’s comments are rooted in her own experiences, particularly her marriage to Azfar Ali, a fellow actor-director. The couple was married for three years, from 2012 to 2015. Navin Waqar’s perspective illuminates the challenges faced by public figures in managing personal life events while under the scrutiny of the public eye.

0
Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fashion Industry Mourns as Designer Asim Jofa's Daughter Passes Away

By Rizwan Shah

Lifebuoy Shampoo Introduces Onion Ingredient in 'Naturally Strong' Variant

By Rizwan Shah

Healthcare Initiative Announced for Shia Religious Scholars and Orators

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Cotton Industry: An Upturn in Cotton Bale Arrivals

By Rizwan Shah

Police in Northwest Pakistan Investigate Murder of Six Barbers ...
@Pakistan · 41 mins
Police in Northwest Pakistan Investigate Murder of Six Barbers ...
heart comment 0
Nishtar-2 Hospital Construction Progress: A Stride Toward Enhanced Healthcare in Southern Punjab

By Rizwan Shah

Nishtar-2 Hospital Construction Progress: A Stride Toward Enhanced Healthcare in Southern Punjab
Deputy Commissioner Inspects Hospital Upgrades in Faisalabad

By Rizwan Shah

Deputy Commissioner Inspects Hospital Upgrades in Faisalabad
Faisalabad’s Irrigation Department Progresses in Canal Desilting Campaign

By Rizwan Shah

Faisalabad's Irrigation Department Progresses in Canal Desilting Campaign
Punjab Highway Patrol: A Year of Rigorous Traffic Law Enforcement and Citizen Safety

By Rizwan Shah

Punjab Highway Patrol: A Year of Rigorous Traffic Law Enforcement and Citizen Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Warns Amazon Over 'Bootleg Viagra' Sold as Supplements
25 seconds
FDA Warns Amazon Over 'Bootleg Viagra' Sold as Supplements
San Marcos Rattlers' Basketball Triumph: Marching to the Regional Semifinals
44 seconds
San Marcos Rattlers' Basketball Triumph: Marching to the Regional Semifinals
Unveiling the Transformative Impact of In Vitro Diagnostics on Healthcare
46 seconds
Unveiling the Transformative Impact of In Vitro Diagnostics on Healthcare
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Partners with Walgreens to Distribute FDA-approved Therapy YCANTH
1 min
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Partners with Walgreens to Distribute FDA-approved Therapy YCANTH
Medicus Pharma Submits Protocol for Non-Invasive Skin Cancer Treatment to FDA
1 min
Medicus Pharma Submits Protocol for Non-Invasive Skin Cancer Treatment to FDA
AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
2 mins
AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
2 mins
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History
2 mins
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History
Silent Sufferers: UK Adults Forego Health Care to Alleviate Strain on NHS
2 mins
Silent Sufferers: UK Adults Forego Health Care to Alleviate Strain on NHS
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app