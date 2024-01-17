National Party and PFUJ Mourn the Loss of Adnan Ishaq's Mother, Noor Jahan

On Tuesday, a wave of grief swept across the political and journalistic fraternity of Pakistan as they mourned the passing of Noor Jahan, mother of DW Urdu's head, Adnan Ishaq. Prominent figures from both the spectrums have expressed their condolences, highlighting the profound respect Noor Jahan commanded in her life.

Advertisment

Outpouring of Grief from National Party Leaders

Among the first to respond to the tragic news were leaders from the National Party — Jan Muhammad Buledi, former spokesman for the Balochistan government and the party's secretary-general, Ayub Malik, the head of the party's Punjab chapter, and Senator Muhammad Akram. In a statement released on Tuesday, the leaders conveyed their sorrow over the loss and extended their sympathies to Adnan Ishaq. They also offered prayers for the departed soul, attesting to the deep respect they held for Noor Jahan.

PFUJ Expresses Solidarity

Advertisment

Following suit, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) also shared their condolences. The union's President, Afzal Butt, and Secretary General, Arshad Ansari, issued a statement on the same day. They expressed their grief to Ishaq and his family, showing solidarity in this trying time. They too prayed for Noor Jahan's soul, reflecting on her contributions and the void her departure has left behind.

Legacy of Noor Jahan

While the statements focus on the condolences, they also paint a picture of the woman Noor Jahan was — a mother figure not just to her son, Adnan Ishaq, but to many who knew her. Her passing is a loss to the community that extends beyond her immediate family, a testament to her impactful life.

The outpouring of grief and condolences from such high-ranking officials and organizations is a strong indicator of the respect Noor Jahan held in her life. As the fraternity mourns her loss, they also celebrate the life she lived, her contributions, and the legacy she leaves behind.