Muttaqi meets with Pakistan’s deputy minister of commerce

On Tuesday, in a significant development aimed at bolstering economic and trade relations, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, engaged in strategic discussions with Muhammad Khurram Agha, the Deputy Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, in Kabul. The focal point of their dialogue was on identifying and resolving the prevailing challenges in trade between the two nations, alongside exploring avenues for mutual cooperation and respect for shared values. This meeting underscores a concerted effort to enhance commercial and transit relations, marking a pivotal moment for both countries in their pursuit of economic stabilization and growth.

Addressing Challenges and Charting a Path Forward

Muttaqi provided an in-depth analysis of the current impediments facing Afghanistan-Pakistan trade relations, emphasizing the need for a collaborative and sincere approach to overcome these obstacles. The discussion extended to the broader responsibilities of both governments in safeguarding mutual respect for commonalities and public values, which are crucial for fostering a conducive environment for trade and economic cooperation. Actions aimed at resolving issues were advocated for, highlighting the significance of joint efforts in this endeavor.

Commitment to Strengthening Economic Ties

Agha, expressing gratitude for the warm reception in Afghanistan, acknowledged the ongoing discussions with officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Islamic Emirate. His optimistic outlook towards finding solutions for the existing problems was evident, reflecting a shared commitment towards enhancing trade, transit, and economic relations. This meeting comes against the backdrop of recent tensions, including Pakistan's airstrikes on eastern provinces of Afghanistan and the Taliban's retaliatory measures, underscoring the urgency in addressing trade and transit issues for the betterment of both nations.

Envisioning a Prosperous Future

As the meeting concluded, both parties reiterated the necessity for the development and strengthening of commercial and transit relations, as well as the establishment of facilities to facilitate the movement of passengers, patients, and traders across the Durand Line. This agreement signals a hopeful future for Afghanistan-Pakistan economic relations, paving the way for increased trade, job creation, and overall economic prosperity. With the World Food Programme's ongoing aid to millions in Afghanistan, and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries' (ACCI) active role in promoting commercial ties, the path to recovery and sustainable growth appears more attainable.