Muslim Hands and MDHA Launch First Solid Waste Management Project in AJK

On March 7, 2024, Muslim Hands, a UK-based social welfare organization, in collaboration with the Mangla Dam Housing Authority (MDHA), inaugurated the 'Solid Waste Management Project' at New City, a residential area for Mangla Dam affectees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). This initiative marks a significant step towards environmental sustainability and public health in the region.

Revolutionizing Waste Management

The project aims to transform solid waste into natural compost and recycle materials like plastic effectively. An 'Integrated Resource Recovery Center' (IRRC), one of only four in Pakistan and the first in AJK, has been established in New City to support this mission. Raja Qamar Atta, a spokesperson for Muslim Hands, highlighted the IRRC's unique position in the country's waste management landscape and its role in promoting recycling and reuse.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Pir Syed Lakht Hussain, founder of Muslim Hands, and Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi, Director General of MDHA, emphasized the importance of keeping Mirpur clean and pollution-free. They announced plans to expand similar projects throughout the region to ensure the community's health and well-being. The collaboration between Muslim Hands and MDHA demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and serves as a model for future initiatives.

Addressing the Challenges of Waste Disposal

Syed Anjum Bilal Kazmi, Head of Programme at Muslim Hands, discussed the severe consequences of improper waste disposal, including air, land, and water pollution. By highlighting the hazards of open dumping and burning, Kazmi underscored the crucial need for projects like the IRRC to combat pollution and protect the environment. The Solid Waste Management Project in AJK represents a proactive approach to ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for the region's residents.