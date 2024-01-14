Mushaal Hussein Mullick Brings Relief to Kashmiri Refugees with Winter Kits Distribution

In the heart of Muzaffarabad, nestled within the Kashmiri Refugees Camp, a spark of hope ignited as Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, arrived with a sense of purpose. The mission was clear: to distribute winter kits among the refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and bring much-needed relief amidst the harsh winter.

Delivering Relief: The Winter Kit Distribution

The winter kits, comprising warm clothing, blankets, thermal socks, gloves, and other necessities, were handed out to vulnerable families battling the severe winter conditions. This initiative, part of Mullick’s 2-day trip to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), was not just about providing physical comfort, but also about bringing a sense of solidarity to those displaced from their homes due to the situation in IIOJK.

More than Material Aid: A Message of Solidarity

Mullick’s visit went beyond mere distribution of winter kits. She personally interacted with the refugees, extending unwavering solidarity and assuring them that they were not alone in their plight. The act of distributing the winter kits was symbolic of a larger commitment – a pledge to stand by the refugees in their struggle for survival and dignity.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Liberation

During her visit, Mullick also announced a Ramadan package for the refugees, signaling her ongoing commitment to their welfare. Furthermore, she emphasized the need to establish proper education facilities for children within the refugee camps, underscoring the importance of education in empowering displaced communities. Mullick’s visit culminated with a call to action, urging the United Nations to facilitate the conduct of a plebiscite in IIOJK in accordance with its resolutions, thereby voicing her belief in the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation.