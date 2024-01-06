Murree Braces for First Snowfall; Safety Measures Emphasized Post-2022 Tragedy

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Pakistan has announced its forecast for the season’s first snowfall in Murree and the surrounding areas. The snowfall, which is expected to begin on the morning of January 9, is anticipated to bring colder and drier weather to Murree, Galyat, and neighboring regions. This prediction follows the catastrophic snowstorm in January 2022 that resulted in 22 fatalities, as tourists were stranded due to an excessive number of vehicles on Murree’s roads.

Remembering the 2022 Tragedy

Last year’s tragedy was attributed to the negligence of local authorities who allowed an overcapacity of vehicles into Murree. The resulting traffic jam left tourists stranded, leading to a tragic loss of life. This forecast serves as a stark reminder of that disastrous event.

Preventing a Repeat of the 2022 Disaster

In response to the 2022 disaster, the PDMA spokesperson emphasized their ongoing efforts to prevent a recurrence. A major initiative is the increase of facilitation centers for tourists from three to 13. These centers are designed to manage the expected influx of tourists and ensure the safety of visitors and residents in the area.

Responsible Management and Adherence to Capacity Limits

Another significant measure is the emphasis on responsible management and adherence to capacity limits. The authorities are keen to ensure that the tragedy of 2022 is not repeated due to the negligence of local authorities. This move reflects their commitment to protect the popular tourist destination and the lives of those who visit and reside there.