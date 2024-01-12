Multan’s Livestock Department Battles Winter’s Chill with Proactive Measures

Amidst the chilling weather in Multan, the Livestock Department is taking innovative strides to shield animals from the harsh elements. With an emphasis on proactive measures, the department has kickstarted a vaccination and treatment campaign, aimed at safeguarding the health of the animals in these adverse conditions.

Responding to the Cold Snap

At the forefront of this initiative is Dr. Nizamuddin, the Additional Director of Livestock. He has underscored the fact that the shifting weather patterns are taking a toll on the animals’ wellbeing. Addressing this concern, he has urged cattle rearers to construct special warm rooms for their livestock. The goal is to provide a haven for the animals, shielding them from the biting cold and mitigating the risk of weather-induced illnesses.

Preventive Measures and On-Site Treatment

To supplement these efforts, the department has mobilized its staff to extend support to the farmers. They are disseminating critical information on preventive measures and providing on-site treatment for the affected animals. This holistic approach is aimed at fostering an environment where the animals can thrive, despite the harsh winter.

Field Operations and Findings

The department has dispatched livestock teams to various areas, including Mauza Nilohar, Mauza Khaliro, and Mauza Tahlidan, to address potential viral threats. However, Dr. Saleem Qaisrani, who is leading one of these teams, reported that they did not detect any such viruses. Instead, they found that many small animals were grappling with coughs and fevers due to the cold, leading to a few fatalities. The PPR virus, a significant concern for livestock, was conspicuously absent in the region. The observed illnesses were attributed solely to the cold weather.

Vaccination Drive and Emergency Support

In an effort to fortify the animals against potential diseases, over 14,000 animals have been vaccinated thus far. For any emergencies that may arise, the Livestock Department has ensured that assistance teams are readily available. This comprehensive strategy, coupled with the continued vigilance of the department, serves to protect the livestock from the harsh realities of winter and ensure their well-being.