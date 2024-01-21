Multan Division Livestock Department Streamlines NOC Issuance, Facilitates Investment

The Livestock Department in Multan Division has taken a significant step towards streamlining the process of issuing Non-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for various sectors within the Livestock industry. A specialized counter has been set up at the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) to cater to the need for NOCs, thereby facilitating investment and promoting business growth in the region.

13 Types of NOCs at Special Counter

According to Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Director of Livestock Multan Division, the newly established service offers 13 different types of NOCs. These certificates encompass a wide range of sub-sectors within the Livestock industry, including animal feed mills, poultry feed mills, animal compound feed mills, poultry feed, Halal Certification, artificial insemination, and the import and distribution of livestock semen/embryos, among others.

30-Day Issuance and Business Guidance

The goal of this initiative is to issue these certificates within a 30-day timeframe, thus expediting the process of setting up businesses in the Livestock sector. In addition to issuing NOCs, the special counter at the BFC also provides guidance to entrepreneurs interested in venturing into this industry.

Potential for Economic Returns

Dr. Jamsheed, Deputy Director of Jalalpur Pirwala, highlighted the sector's potential for economic returns. He assured that investors would receive regular support from the department, thereby emphasizing the Livestock Department's commitment to fostering growth and development in the region.