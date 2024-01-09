en English
Education

Multan District Administration Seals Private School Branches Over Non-Compliance

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Multan District Administration Seals Private School Branches Over Non-Compliance

In a decisive move towards ensuring adherence to government notifications, the district administration of Multan sealed three branches of a private school. The action was instigated due to the school’s defiance of the Punjab government’s winter vacation notification. The execution of this administrative measure resonates with the broader objective of safeguarding children from the harshness of winter weather conditions.

Action Upon Non-compliance

The administrative action was enforced under the directive orders of Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer. The Assistant Commissioner City, Seemal Mushtaq, led the team that executed the sealing of the school branches. This decision was precipitated by public complaints regarding the non-compliance of the school with the government’s winter vacation notification.

Implications and Warnings

The district administration warned the school to strictly adhere to the government’s instructions and guidelines. The school administration was explicitly instructed to reopen the school branches only after the conclusion of the winter vacations. This is in line with the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students during potentially harsh winter weather conditions.

Future Measures

Further, the district administration emphasized the importance of adherence to government notifications. They warned that schools should reopen only after the winter vacation period ends, as per the instructions of the Punjab government. The administration has made it clear that non-compliance will not be tolerated and measures will be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

