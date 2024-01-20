MEME Brand Celebrates New Store Opening at Dolmen Mall, Endorsed by Actress Yashma Gill

The renowned fashion brand, MEME, celebrated the inauguration of its newest store at Dolmen Mall in Clifton, Karachi with great pomp and show. The event was graced by the presence of popular actress Yashma Gill, who endorsed the brand's latest collection. The store, situated on the first floor of the mall, exhibits an extensive range of clothing for men, women, and children, characterized by the freshest designs and vibrant colors.

MEME's Fashionable Offerings

MEME's new store showcases an expansive collection that includes modern jeans, trousers, jumpsuits, and western wear. The brand, renowned for its denim and casual wear, has diversified its line to cater to a wider audience. The latest collection reflects the brand's commitment to keeping up with fashion trends and catering to the diverse taste of its clientele.

Brand Endorsement by Yashma Gill

Acclaimed actress Yashma Gill was present at the grand opening event, expressing her admiration for the brand's offerings. Gill, known for her fashion-forward choices, spoke highly of MEME's latest collection, adding credibility to the brand's fashionable status.

MEME's Contribution to the National Economy

In her address to the media, Maheen Hassan, the brand manager of MEME, highlighted the brand's growth since its inception in 2010. She stressed the importance of supporting local brands, especially amidst the current export challenges faced by Pakistan. Hassan reaffirmed MEME's commitment to contributing to the national economy by promoting local manufacturing and design.

The grand opening of MEME's new store drew a significant number of customers, indicating the brand's successful appeal to the fashion-conscious shoppers of Karachi. The event not only marked a significant milestone for the brand but also reflected MEME's enduring popularity among its loyal customer base.