Business

MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND

The Chief Executive Officer of MCB Investment Management Limited, previously known as MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, has announced a dividend payout for its financial product, the ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND (ALHDDF). The distribution of Re. 0.0506 per unit will be awarded to those unit holders who were registered by the closing of January 2, 2024. This declaration was made on behalf of the company’s Board of Directors.

MCB’s Commitment to High Returns

MCB Pakistan Asset Allocation Fund (MCB-PAAF), a part of the MCB’s financial portfolio, aims to provide a high absolute return. The fund, boasting a current NAV price of 117.4520 PKR and assets under management of 638.99 M, invests in equity and debt markets. It discloses details such as NAV history, asset allocation, total expense ratio, and management fee.

Dividend Payout Announced

MCB Investment Management Limited has approved a daily dividend distribution for the ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND (ALHDDF). The dividend payout is Re. 0.0506 per unit for the unit holders registered by the close of January 2, 2024. The document verifying this declaration is system-generated and thus, does not require a signature to demonstrate its validity.

Other Dividend Announcements

Similar announcements have also been made by companies like Mccoy Global Inc and Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Mccoy Global Inc announced a dividend of 0.01 on November 9, 2023, with a pay date of January 15, 2024. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker MCB. Furthermore, Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on October 23rd, offering a dividend of $0.16 per share on December 1st.

Business Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

