MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND

The Chief Executive Officer of MCB Investment Management Limited, previously known as MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, has announced a dividend payout for its financial product, the ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND (ALHDDF). The distribution of Re. 0.0506 per unit will be awarded to those unit holders who were registered by the closing of January 2, 2024. This declaration was made on behalf of the company’s Board of Directors.

MCB’s Commitment to High Returns

MCB Pakistan Asset Allocation Fund (MCB-PAAF), a part of the MCB’s financial portfolio, aims to provide a high absolute return. The fund, boasting a current NAV price of 117.4520 PKR and assets under management of 638.99 M, invests in equity and debt markets. It discloses details such as NAV history, asset allocation, total expense ratio, and management fee.

Dividend Payout Announced

Other Dividend Announcements

