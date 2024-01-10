Major Narcotics Bust: Security Forces Seize High-Grade Heroin in Poonch District

In a significant narcotics bust, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s volatile Poonch district seized a whopping 2.5 kg of narcotics, suspected to be high-grade heroin, near the Line of Control (LoC). The contraband, surreptitiously dumped in a forward village in the Malti area, just ahead of the border fence, is estimated to bear a staggering value of crores in the international market.

Unraveling the Heroin Haul

The discovery of the high-grade heroin in the Poonch district, a region known for its turbulent geopolitical dynamics, underscores the ongoing challenges confronting drug smuggling in regions proximal to international borders. Initial investigations suggest that the contraband was smuggled from across the border, further complicating the already intricate security landscape.

Search Operation Underway

Post the seizure, a comprehensive search operation has been set in motion. Security forces are meticulously combing the area for further details and potential leads. This bust is particularly significant as Poonch has increasingly emerged as a potential transit route for narcotics, emphasizing a worrying trend.

Narcotics and Narco-Terrorism

The International market worth of the recovered heroin is reported to be 12.5 crores, allegedly aimed to finance terror activities in the region. This incident marks yet another attempt by rogue elements to push narcotics into Poonch, with seizures in 2023 totaling over 400 crore rupees. The nexus between cross-border smuggling and narco-terrorism continues to be a critical concern for the security forces as well as the local populace, who bear the brunt of this menace.

The recent narcotics bust in Poonch not only highlights the relentless efforts of the security forces in combating drug smuggling but also makes an urgent appeal to society to join the fight against this grave threat. As the district navigates these complex challenges, the battle against drug smuggling continues with renewed vigor.