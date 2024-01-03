Madam Silwat Stresses On Speedy Completion of Safe City Project

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat has issued directives to speed up the completion of the Safe City Project in Faisalabad, Pakistan. This project is of paramount importance to the third largest city of the country, and the Punjab government is fully committed to ensuring its success. However, a significant hurdle has cropped up in the form of delayed communication between the Communication & Works Department (CWD) and the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

(Read Also: Pakistan’s Supreme Court Urges Collective Responsibility in Addressing Missing Persons)

Government’s Commitment to Public Safety

Joining hands with the United Arab Emirates, the Punjab government has taken an innovative step towards public safety by inducing artificial rainfall to combat smog. The first-ever artificial rainfall in Lahore has been marked as a success, with the Chief Minister expressing his gratitude to the UAE for their cooperation. He further assured that more such efforts will be made once the atmospheric conditions are favourable.

Security and Infrastructure Development

Under the name of “OPS Eagle-III”, the Punjab Police conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at several bus stands and railway stations across the state. The aim is to turn Punjab into a safe and secure state, as envisioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. This operation was led by SP/DSP rank officers and supervised by Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla.

(Read Also: Pakistan and China Engage in Talks to Strengthen Bilateral Business Relations)

Additionally, the Punjab government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kuantum Papers Ltd to strengthen water conservation and management efforts. This partnership will help finance the state’s water conservation and management initiatives, which are crucial given the precarious groundwater situation in the state.

Restoring Confidence in Police Machinery

The AAP-led Punjab government has decided to establish an Anti-Gangster Task Force to eradicate organized crime. The Chief Minister has emphasized the need for the public to regain confidence in the police machinery and has assured that adequate resources will be provided for this task force. He has also instructed the Jail department to monitor the activities of gangsters in various jails closely.

Read More