LESCO Announces Load-Shedding in Lahore for Essential Maintenance

As dawn broke over the city of Lahore on Sunday, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had already set in motion the wheels for a city-wide load-shedding schedule. The necessary interruption in power supply, according to the company, was due to mandatory maintenance and repair work on the transmission lines, a routine procedure aimed at ensuring the reliability and safety of the power supply system.

Impact on Various Areas in Lahore

From 9 am to 2 pm, the city experienced power suspensions, impacting multiple feeders connected to different grids scattered throughout Lahore. The affected feeders included those from Central Park Grid, Chak 65 Grid, Koh Noor Textiles, Elcott, and Afzal Spinning, among others. Additionally, grids like Johar Town, KRK, Shah Inayat, and Kahna were not spared from the temporary power suspensions. Lahore, a city known for its vibrant culture and bustling economy, was faced with several hours of power outage, leaving many areas in darkness.

Industrial Areas and Residential Neighborhoods Affected

The power outages did not only affect the commercial areas but also had a significant impact on the industrial areas and residential neighborhoods across Lahore. The Allama Iqbal International Airport feeders and those connected to the Kot Lakhpat and Ghazi Grids were also included in the power suspension schedule. The residents and businesses were prepared for the scheduled power outage as LESCO had announced the plan ahead of time, allowing the city to brace itself for the temporary blackout.

LESCO's Commitment to Reliable Power Supply

While the power outages caused inconvenience to the residents and businesses alike, it was a necessary measure taken by LESCO to ensure the reliability and safety of the power supply in the long run. The scheduled maintenance is a routine procedure carried out by the company to prevent unforeseen power disruptions and maintain a steady power supply, thereby playing a crucial role in the city's economic growth and prosperity.