Lahore’s Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather

In Lahore, the caretaker government led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reinstated the free travel facility for students on Metro Buses and the Orange Line Train amidst harsh weather conditions. This initiative is designed to aid students up to class XII, enabling them to commute without charge on Lahore’s public transport system until the summer vacation begins.

A Response to High Oil Prices

The free transit program was initially launched in response to high oil prices last year but was put on hold before the winter break. With the recent reinstatement, students can now travel freely on all Metro Bus Lahore routes until the summer holidays start.

Criteria for Utilizing the Free Service

To utilize the free service, students must be dressed in their school uniform and present their school or college ID cards. This decision not only assists students during difficult weather but also enhances access to education by improving transportation options.

Government’s Commitment to Education

This decision underscores the caretaker Punjab government’s commitment to advancing education and putting the well-being of students at the forefront, especially during challenging weather conditions. This student-centric strategy seeks to improve access to public transportation and ease the financial burden on students and their families.