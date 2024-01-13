en English
Education

Lahore’s Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Lahore’s Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather

In Lahore, the caretaker government led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reinstated the free travel facility for students on Metro Buses and the Orange Line Train amidst harsh weather conditions. This initiative is designed to aid students up to class XII, enabling them to commute without charge on Lahore’s public transport system until the summer vacation begins.

A Response to High Oil Prices

The free transit program was initially launched in response to high oil prices last year but was put on hold before the winter break. With the recent reinstatement, students can now travel freely on all Metro Bus Lahore routes until the summer holidays start.

Criteria for Utilizing the Free Service

To utilize the free service, students must be dressed in their school uniform and present their school or college ID cards. This decision not only assists students during difficult weather but also enhances access to education by improving transportation options.

Government’s Commitment to Education

This decision underscores the caretaker Punjab government’s commitment to advancing education and putting the well-being of students at the forefront, especially during challenging weather conditions. This student-centric strategy seeks to improve access to public transportation and ease the financial burden on students and their families.

Education Pakistan Transportation
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

