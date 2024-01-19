Lahore Unveils 'Excise at Your Doorstep': A Leap Towards Digital Transformation

The digitization wave is sweeping across the globe, and Lahore, Pakistan, is no exception. In a bid to streamline vehicle registration and transfer processes, the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department in Lahore has launched a unique service, dubbed 'Excise at your doorstep'. Through this service, citizens can conduct vehicle registration and transfer procedures right from the comfort of their homes, marking a significant stride towards digitization in the region.

Advertisment

'Dahleez App' and 'E-Registration Card': A Step Towards Digital Transformation

The 'Excise at your doorstep' initiative was unveiled with the launch of the 'Dahleez App' and 'E-Registration Card' by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman. This event was graced by key officials including Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar and Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The Dahleez App, a symbol of technological advancement, paves the way for efficient and corruption-free services, with Chief Secretary Zaman emphasizing on the critical role of technology in improving governance and service quality.

E-Registration Card: A First In Pakistan

Advertisment

The E-Registration Card is a pioneering move for Pakistan, serving as the country's first electronic title document for vehicles. This digital approach not only simplifies vehicle registration procedures but also adds a layer of transparency and integrity to the process.

Future Plans and Reforms

The 'Excise at your doorstep' service, initially rolling out in Lahore, has plans to expand across the entire province. The service will enable online payment of fees and instant allocation of registration numbers, further facilitating the citizens. The DG Excise expressed gratitude for the support received from the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary in addressing departmental issues. He also shed light on the ongoing reforms, including the revamping of the 18-year-old motor vehicle registration system and the establishment of a recovery monitoring cell to augment revenue.