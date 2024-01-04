en English
Lahore to Promote Cycling Culture for Healthier Urban Environment

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
In a concerted drive to promote a healthier lifestyle and stimulate business opportunities, a special meeting chaired by Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Divisional Commissioner of Lahore, was convened. The central theme revolved around fostering a robust cycling culture among the city’s dwellers.

Revving Up the Cycling Culture

Proposals that emerged from the meeting included the construction of bicycle stands near bus stops. These stands would allow citizens to rent bicycles via a QR code system, seamlessly integrating the convenience of public transportation with the health benefits and environmental friendliness of cycling. The idea is to make cycling a convenient, accessible, and enjoyable part of everyday life for Lahore’s citizens.

Technology at the Helm

A key component of this initiative is the development of a dedicated Cycling Culture Promotion app. This app, to be developed in conjunction with the Punjab Information Technology Board’s Go Punjab app, will provide a platform for cyclists to manage their rentals, track their rides, and more. The app is expected to act as a catalyst in transforming Lahore into a city where cycling is as common as commuting by bus or car.

Collaboration for a Greener Future

The initiative has garnered significant interest from both the public and private sectors, including banks. Stakeholders are keen on providing incentives such as discounts at cinemas, restaurants, and coffee shops to cyclists via the app. The business model for promoting the cycling culture involves no government expenditure and prioritizes the safety and security of cyclists. The meeting also emphasized the importance of including educational institutions, cycling companies, and service providers in the campaign. The administration is actively seeking participation from bicycle companies and groups, with the support of private housing societies, educational institutions, and service providers.

The Divisional Commissioner’s vision is clear – to create a city where bicycles are not just a mode of transport, but a way of life. The initiative is an example of how technology and collaboration can drive a change in lifestyle that benefits both the individual and the community.

Business Pakistan Transportation
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

