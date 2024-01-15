Lahore Takes a Leap Towards Environmental Conservation with Miyawaki Forests

In an unprecedented move to combat environmental pollution and smog, Lahore has taken a significant step forward. An agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), was signed between the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), a private sector entity named Synergy, and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). This initiative is expected to transform the city's landscape drastically by establishing Miyawaki forests.

Planting the Seeds: The LDA's Role

As per the MOU, the LDA has been entrusted with the responsibility of planting Miyawaki forests within its societies. This massive plantation drive is scheduled to commence in the following month, promising to bring a substantial change in Lahore's environmental conditions. The Miyawaki forests are renowned for their potential in reducing air pollution and promoting biodiversity, making them an ideal choice for urban spaces struggling with pollution.

Maintenance and Conservation: The PHA's Task

The PHA, on the other hand, has been tasked with the maintenance and conservation of these forests. The authority's role will be crucial in ensuring the survival and growth of these forests, thus keeping Lahore's air cleaner and richer in oxygen.

A Broader Vision: The 'Plant a Tree' Initiative

This endeavor is a part of the broader efforts under Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa's directives to promote greenery in Lahore. It includes a plantation drive in LDA schools and schemes under the 'Plant a Tree' initiative. Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of such environmental endeavors, underscoring the need for collective efforts to ensure Lahore's ecological balance.

Additional DG Headquarters Mujtaba Arafat, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, CEO Synergy Ambreen Sipra, Director Environment LDA Farhana Mumtaz, Directors Law Abdul Razzaq and Umar Hayat, and Director PHA Jalil Khan were present during the signing of the MOU, marking the beginning of an eco-friendly era in Lahore.