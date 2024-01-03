en English
Pakistan

Lahore Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on 181 Illegal Constructions

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
In a decisive move against unauthorized construction activities, the Lahore Municipal Corporation (MCL) has pinpointed 181 illegal constructions across the city. This initiative, steered by the Special Regulation Unit Administrator Rafia Haider, is a testament to the city’s commitment to enforcing regulations and curbing unlawful construction practices.

Unearthing the Unlawful

The unapproved structures comprise a mix of commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. The meticulous identification process resulted in the compilation of key data, subsequently forwarded to the Planning Wing. This body is entrusted with the responsibility of taking immediate action against these infringements.

Immediate Action and Swift Consequences

According to a spokesperson from the MCL, the Chief Officer has instructed for prompt measures to counter these unregulated constructions. In a move to ensure accountability and urgency, officers have been given a deadline of one week to present detailed reports on these illegal constructions. The failure to meet this deadline is not without consequences – officers will face disciplinary actions for non-compliance.

Embarking on a Path of Rigorous Regulation

Administrator Rafia Haider has called for stringent monitoring as part of this initiative, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance in the face of such pervasive issues. The initiative, a reflection of Lahore Municipal Corporation’s determination to uphold regulations, signifies a crucial step towards a more organized and regulated construction landscape in the city.

Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

