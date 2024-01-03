Lahore Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on 181 Illegal Constructions

In a decisive move against unauthorized construction activities, the Lahore Municipal Corporation (MCL) has pinpointed 181 illegal constructions across the city. This initiative, steered by the Special Regulation Unit Administrator Rafia Haider, is a testament to the city’s commitment to enforcing regulations and curbing unlawful construction practices.

Unearthing the Unlawful

The unapproved structures comprise a mix of commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. The meticulous identification process resulted in the compilation of key data, subsequently forwarded to the Planning Wing. This body is entrusted with the responsibility of taking immediate action against these infringements.

Immediate Action and Swift Consequences

According to a spokesperson from the MCL, the Chief Officer has instructed for prompt measures to counter these unregulated constructions. In a move to ensure accountability and urgency, officers have been given a deadline of one week to present detailed reports on these illegal constructions. The failure to meet this deadline is not without consequences – officers will face disciplinary actions for non-compliance.

Embarking on a Path of Rigorous Regulation

Administrator Rafia Haider has called for stringent monitoring as part of this initiative, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance in the face of such pervasive issues. The initiative, a reflection of Lahore Municipal Corporation’s determination to uphold regulations, signifies a crucial step towards a more organized and regulated construction landscape in the city.