Lahore Metropolitan Corporation Embarks on Major Road Repair Work

The Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (MCL), under the guidance of the Punjab government, is making significant strides in the repair of key urban roads. Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner and MCL Administrator, Raffia Haider, recently undertook an inspection tour, taking stock of the progress on two key projects: Kashmir Road and Lake Road.

Revitalizing Kashmir Road

With a budget allocation of Rs15 million, Kashmir Road is set to see the construction of a 1,000-foot carpeted road segment. This rehabilitation project is a part of a broader city-wide initiative to improve Lahore’s infrastructure, making travel smoother and more efficient for the city’s residents.

Enhancing the Infrastructure of Lake Road

Lake Road, another major rehabilitation project, is undergoing extensive repair work with an estimated cost of Rs36 million. The project encompasses the carpeting and repair of a 1,500-foot section of the road. Upon completion, this project will significantly enhance road conditions, rendering travel safer and more comfortable for commuters.

Addressing Traffic Congestion

In addition to these specific projects, the MCL is also tackling Lahore’s traffic issues head-on. Acting upon traffic police recommendations, the corporation is conducting patchwork on 299 city roads. This extensive work aims to alleviate traffic congestion, ensuring smoother flow and less travel time for the city’s dwellers.

The initiatives undertaken by the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation signify a concerted effort to improve the city’s road infrastructure. By upgrading key roads and addressing traffic issues, the MCL is making strides towards creating a more efficient and commuter-friendly Lahore.