Lahore High Court Takes Action against Late-Night Cafes to Battle Smog

In a significant move towards environmental protection and public health, the Lahore High Court has ordered stringent penalties for cafes violating mandated closing hours. This initiative comes in wake of the ongoing struggle against the escalating smog crisis in Lahore.

Advertisment

High Court's Directive against Late-Night Cafes

Justice Shahid Karim, during a hearing on smog-related petitions, issued an order imposing fines on cafes operating beyond the stipulated closing time, particularly in residential areas. The court was informed that a staggering 95% of cafes, predominantly in Johar Town, were non-compliant with the set closing hours.

Fine Structure to Encourage Compliance

Advertisment

To ensure adherence, the court has established a stringent fine structure. For the first offense, cafes will be penalized with Rs2 lacs. This fine escalates to Rs5 lacs for a second violation. Should there be a third violation, the court has decreed that the offending establishment will be sealed.

Active Judicial Role in Environmental Protection

This initiative by the Lahore High Court is part of a broader effort by the judiciary to address environmental concerns, particularly the smog crisis, and protect public health. This follows an earlier directive by the court mandating cafes to cease operations by 10 pm as a measure to help alleviate the smog issue.

The Assistant Commissioner of Model Town cited election duties as a reason for the delay in enforcing cafe closures. However, with the court's latest directive, it is anticipated that more stringent compliance will be observed. This move underlines the active role the judiciary is taking in dealing with environmental issues and reinforcing public health regulations.