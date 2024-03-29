Lahore High Court Mandates WASA Permission for Borewell, Tube Well Installations

In a pivotal ruling by the Lahore High Court (LHC), the installation of borewells and tube wells across Lahore now requires prior permission from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). This decision, aimed at regulating water usage and ensuring sustainable water management, marks a significant move towards addressing water scarcity concerns.
Crackdown on Unauthorized Water Extraction
The LHC's directive came in response to petitions seeking remedies for environmental issues such as smog. The court's decision underscores the necessity of obtaining WASA's approval before the construction of any bore or tube well. In a notable incident, the court highlighted the case of a tube well sealed by authorities for lacking WASA's permission, which was later ordered to be de-sealed under alleged political pressure. This led to the court's order for the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Narowal to submit a comprehensive report addressing the influence of political pressure in such matters.
Efforts Towards Water Conservation
In its continued efforts to conserve water resources, the court acknowledged the installation of 50 recharge wells, a step forward in securing rainwater and enhancing groundwater levels. Additionally, WASA's counsel informed the court about the installation of water meters on tube wells within housing societies. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to monitor and regulate water supply, ensuring a sustainable amount of water usage.
Future Hearing and Expected Outcomes
The court adjourned the case, with further hearings scheduled for the upcoming week. This ongoing judicial oversight reflects a robust commitment to addressing Lahore's water management challenges. The directives not only aim to mitigate unauthorized water extraction but also encourage community-wide participation in water conservation practices. By necessitating WASA's permission for water extraction projects, the LHC is steering the city towards a more regulated and sustainable water management system.
As Lahore grapples with water scarcity and management issues, the LHC's ruling emerges as a crucial step towards safeguarding water resources for future generations. The emphasis on legal compliance and the installation of water conservation mechanisms highlight the collective responsibility towards achieving water sustainability. The outcomes of this judicial intervention are anticipated to set a precedent for other regions facing similar challenges, fostering a more water-conscious society.