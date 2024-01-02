Lahore Chamber of Commerce President Applauds Government’s Efforts to Boost Investment

The President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI), Kashif Anwar, has expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, for his substantial efforts in supporting the business community of Lahore. Through his actions, Naqvi has showcased his commitment to creating a more conducive environment for both local and foreign investors, a move that has been widely celebrated.

The Rise in Foreign Direct Investment

Anwar highlighted the recent increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), urging the government to continue their aggressive efforts in maintaining this positive momentum. The rise in FDI not only brings in more capital but also reinforces the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s growing economy.

Establishment of One-Window Operation

Central to Anwar’s address was the importance of streamlining internal systems to boost foreign investment. He emphasized the establishment of a one-window operation, a simplified documentation process that would serve as an incentive for investors, eliminating bureaucratic red-tape that has traditionally impeded business operations in the country.

Initiatives by Special Investment Facilitation Council

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been instrumental in these developments. With the backing of Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, the SIFC has set a trajectory to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to 10 billion. Additionally, in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, the council is conducting a comprehensive study to harness the export potential of pink salt.

The initiatives undertaken by SIFC are expected to usher in a new phase of industrialization in Pakistan, a sentiment echoed by Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz. With these plans, the government demonstrates its commitment to expediting economic growth by removing bureaucratic hurdles for businesses.