KPT Chairman Condemns High Charges by Shipping Companies, Demands Transparency

Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, has voiced his disapproval over the exorbitant charges levied by shipping companies on the business community. In a meeting at the KPT Office, which saw the participation of representatives from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and various maritime and shipping organizations, Zaidi chastised the shipping companies for imposing unjustifiably high charges on traders under different pretexts.

Demands for Transparency

Zaidi issued a stern demand to the shipping companies, seeking details of their registration, licenses, and any agreements that authorize them to impose such high charges, all within a ten-day period. This demand came following the shipping companies' failure to defend their charging practices. Shipping companies now find themselves in the spotlight, with their operations under scrutiny.

Protection of National Interests

Furthermore, Zaidi raised questions about the legality of shipping companies sending large sums of money overseas, a practice that could potentially undermine Pakistan's economic interests. The remittance of funds abroad by these companies is now a matter of concern, prompting a closer look at their financial operations.

Call for Operational Changes

KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh called for reforms, especially in the scheduling of free days and the handling of advance rent and document processing. Sheikh criticized these practices, pointing to operational inefficiencies and possible exploitation by shipping companies. Zaidi, on his part, assured that KPT would address the concerns of businessmen who are victims of unfair practices by shipping companies and stressed the importance of fair operations.