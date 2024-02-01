KPITB and Al-Khidmat Foundation Unite to Amplify Digital Skills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a significant stride towards digital empowerment, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has forged a partnership with Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (AKF KP region). With the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the collaboration aims to enhance digital skills initiatives across the province.

Unveiling the Partnership

The partnership was unveiled at a ceremony at the Chief Minister's House, presided over by caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah. Among the attendees were Provincial Caretaker Minister for ST&IT Dr Najeebullah, Vice Chancellor IM Sciences Dr Usman Ghani, Managing Director KPITB Dr Ali Mehmood, and other key figures from AKF.

Empowering the Youth

The collaboration seeks to equip 300,000 individuals with mid to advanced level digital skills training under the banner of the "Bano Qabil" program administered by the Al-khidmat Foundation. The proposed courses include Office Automation, Graphic Designing, Digital Marketing, Mobile App Development, and Artificial Intelligence.

Human Capital Export Strategy

The KPITB-AKF partnership aligns with the provincial government's broader Human Capital Export Strategy. This strategy is aimed at training up to five lac youth and facilitating their employment abroad. The caretaker chief minister emphasized the necessity of swiftly implementing the MoU and called upon private sector institutions to rally behind the initiative.