Education

KP Government Reschedules Matriculation Exams Respecting Ramazan Observances

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
KP Government Reschedules Matriculation Exams Respecting Ramazan Observances

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), in an essential move observing cultural and religious practices, has rescheduled the annual matriculation exams from March 14 to April 18. The decision, announced by Chairman Nasarullah Khan Yousafzai of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, was taken in response to concerns from students and parents about the exams coinciding with the holy month of Ramazan.

A Unified Decision

The rescheduling of the exams is a result of a collective decision made during a meeting with all board chairmen in KP. This change aligns with the government’s directive to avoid conducting exams during the fasting month, thus demonstrating respect for the students who will be observing Ramazan.

Contrasting with Punjab’s Stance

While KP has shown flexibility in its exam schedule, Punjab’s education authorities have decided to maintain their original timetable for the exams. This contrasting stance presents a divergent approach to education scheduling amidst religious observances.

Implementing the Change

The directive of the Controller Examination was instrumental in the swift implementation of this change. The revised schedule, in compliance with the government’s order, stands as a testament to the KP government’s commitment to respecting cultural and religious practices in the education sector.

Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

