Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Orders Compliance with Minority Quota and Reinforces E-cigarette Ban

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, issued a crucial directive on February 2, 2024, demanding that all public sector universities in the province strictly adhere to the two percent admission quota for minorities. This directive was a direct response to the concerns raised during a meeting at Governor's House with various representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), including Qamar Naseem of the Blue Veins organization.

Addressing Minority Quota Compliance

The meeting, convened to discuss pressing issues, became a platform for unveiling the non-compliance with the minority quota in universities. Qamar Naseem highlighted the lack of proper implementation of this quota, a revelation that led to the Governor's immediate decision to ensure enforcement.

Emphasizing the protection of minority rights, Governor Ali reiterated the necessity of implementing government decisions. He conveyed the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of minorities, and ensuring their representation in higher education institutions.

Reinforcing the E-Cigarette Ban

Another topic of concern discussed during the meeting was the sale of e-cigarettes. The Governor's ban on the sale of e-cigarettes to individuals under 21 and in proximity to educational institutions was lauded by the CSOs.

Addressing this, Governor Ali expressed his concern over the growing use of e-cigarettes and called for increased public awareness. He suggested creating a documentary and leveraging social media platforms to educate the public about the risks associated with e-cigarette use.

Following this, he ordered the enforcement of a 60-day ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes, and instructed the CSO representatives to prepare a draft law for the provincial assembly to consider after the ban period.

Driving Change for a Better Future

These directives, rooted in concern for public health and minority rights, echo the Governor's dedication to creating an equitable society. The meeting ended with the CSOs expressing their gratitude towards Governor Ali for his commitment to banning the sale of e-cigarettes near educational institutions and his swift action towards ensuring minority quota compliance.