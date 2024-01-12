en English
Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Boosts Abbottabad-Hazara Motorway Connectivity

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
In a major infrastructural thrust, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has unveiled a strategic plan to dramatically enhance connectivity between the bustling city of Abbottabad and the Hazara Motorway. The proposed initiative encompasses the construction of a pivotal tunnel that will seamlessly link Abbottabad with the Sherwan Interchange, a move set to significantly streamline traffic flow and alleviate congestion within the city.

Urgency in Action

Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works Ahmad Jan and Minister for Rural Development and Local Government Ameer Nadeem Durrani have underscored the necessity for swift action on this ambitious project. The provincial government has already petitioned for federal support for the expansion of Sherwan Interchange and the tunnel construction, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

Resolve and Collaboration for Infrastructure Advancement

Also on the agenda was the commencement of the Abbottabad Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the clearance of rainwater drains, and the resolution of road challenges near the Hazara Motorway’s terminal at Peshawar Morr. A strong emphasis was placed on the timely completion of infrastructure projects and the thorough investigation into incomplete work by previous contractors.

A Cleaner, Healthier Abbottabad

The meeting also unveiled plans for an immediate cleaning and redesign of all drains in Abbottabad. Cooperation with Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) was mooted for this purpose. Furthermore, the provincial ministers instructed relevant authorities to address staff shortages in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals by liaising with the Public Service Commission and seeking approval from the Election Commission. Matters concerning several healthcare facilities in Abbottabad, including Abbottabad Teaching Hospital, Dhodial Mental and General Hospital, Boghar Mang BHU, and Kot Najibullah BHU, were also directed to be addressed, painting a picture of a cleaner, healthier Abbottabad on the horizon.

Pakistan Transportation
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

