Khyber District Women Protest Against Prolonged Power Outages: A Battle for Basic Necessities

In the heart of Khyber District, tribal women, led by councillor Wagma Afridi, staged a significant blockade of the main Pak-Afghan highway last Thursday. The protest was sparked by prolonged and unannounced power outages that disrupted their daily lives. These women, accompanied by their children from the nearby villages, took to the streets in front of the grid station in Tedi Bazaar, Tehsil Jamrud, halting all traffic and putting their grievances into the spotlight.

Power Outages Trigger a Protest

As the world continues to advance technologically, the populace of Tehsil Jamrud appears to be stuck in a perpetual cycle of darkness. They have been subjected to prolonged power outages that have disrupted daily routines, leading to mounting frustrations. The women, demonstrating their disappointment and anger, placed stones on the road, effectively initiating a sit-in that brought all traffic to a standstill.

Voicing Frustration Over Unbearable Conditions

Wagma Afridi, the woman leading this protest, voiced the community’s frustration over the power cuts and criticized the officials’ indifference to their ordeal. The lack of a stable power supply has been a thorn in the flesh of the community, making life unbearable for them. The power outage has not only disrupted their day-to-day life but has also led to domestic challenges, including health issues for children due to the extreme cold weather.

Power Outage: A Silent Killer

As the temperature continues to drop, the situation has become a matter of life and death for the inhabitants of the area. Afridi reported that three children had died from pneumonia within the last ten days in the new settlement (Naee Abadi). The tragic loss of these young lives was directly attributed to the absence of essential facilities amid the power outage.

The women of Jamrud have made it clear that their protest will continue until a solution to their power problem is found. Their resilience and determination serve as a reminder of the human will to fight for basic necessities that many often take for granted.