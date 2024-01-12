en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Khyber District Women Protest Against Prolonged Power Outages: A Battle for Basic Necessities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Khyber District Women Protest Against Prolonged Power Outages: A Battle for Basic Necessities

In the heart of Khyber District, tribal women, led by councillor Wagma Afridi, staged a significant blockade of the main Pak-Afghan highway last Thursday. The protest was sparked by prolonged and unannounced power outages that disrupted their daily lives. These women, accompanied by their children from the nearby villages, took to the streets in front of the grid station in Tedi Bazaar, Tehsil Jamrud, halting all traffic and putting their grievances into the spotlight.

Power Outages Trigger a Protest

As the world continues to advance technologically, the populace of Tehsil Jamrud appears to be stuck in a perpetual cycle of darkness. They have been subjected to prolonged power outages that have disrupted daily routines, leading to mounting frustrations. The women, demonstrating their disappointment and anger, placed stones on the road, effectively initiating a sit-in that brought all traffic to a standstill.

Voicing Frustration Over Unbearable Conditions

Wagma Afridi, the woman leading this protest, voiced the community’s frustration over the power cuts and criticized the officials’ indifference to their ordeal. The lack of a stable power supply has been a thorn in the flesh of the community, making life unbearable for them. The power outage has not only disrupted their day-to-day life but has also led to domestic challenges, including health issues for children due to the extreme cold weather.

Power Outage: A Silent Killer

As the temperature continues to drop, the situation has become a matter of life and death for the inhabitants of the area. Afridi reported that three children had died from pneumonia within the last ten days in the new settlement (Naee Abadi). The tragic loss of these young lives was directly attributed to the absence of essential facilities amid the power outage.

The women of Jamrud have made it clear that their protest will continue until a solution to their power problem is found. Their resilience and determination serve as a reminder of the human will to fight for basic necessities that many often take for granted.

0
Asia Pakistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
11 mins ago
China and Maldives Reinforce Diplomatic and Economic Ties
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese Premier Li Qiang held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, in Beijing. This state visit underscores the ongoing relationship between China and the Maldives, emphasizing China’s active engagement in the Indian Ocean region. Strengthening Ties and Economic Cooperation An integral part of the
China and Maldives Reinforce Diplomatic and Economic Ties
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
3 hours ago
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
Asian Summer Monsoons Influenced Early Human Migration, Study Reveals
5 hours ago
Asian Summer Monsoons Influenced Early Human Migration, Study Reveals
India's $2 Billion Bet on Infrastructure: A Bridge to Economic Growth
14 mins ago
India's $2 Billion Bet on Infrastructure: A Bridge to Economic Growth
Mixed Performance in Asian Markets as Japan's Nikkei Surges and Others Fall Amid Economic Data Releases
28 mins ago
Mixed Performance in Asian Markets as Japan's Nikkei Surges and Others Fall Amid Economic Data Releases
Asian Cup Kicks Off Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
1 hour ago
Asian Cup Kicks Off Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
Latest Headlines
World News
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
3 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
4 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
4 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
5 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
5 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
5 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
6 mins
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
8 mins
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
8 mins
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app