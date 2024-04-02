Khunjerab Pass Reopens: Boosting Pakistan-China Trade and Tourism

After enduring the harsh winter months, the Khunjerab Pass, a critical juncture between Gilgit-Baltistan and China's Xinjiang region, has reopened, marking a significant stride in revitalizing trade and tourism between Pakistan and China. The reopening of this pivotal border crossing promises to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance economic connectivity, and foster mutual growth for both nations.

Historical Context and Strategic Importance

Strategically positioned at an altitude of 16,200 feet, the Khunjerab Pass holds the distinction of being the highest paved international border in the world. It serves as an essential link for the Karakorum Highway, facilitating not just the flow of goods but also cultural exchanges between the two countries. The annual closure of the pass from December 1 to March 31, a precautionary measure against severe weather conditions, temporarily halts this vital interchange. Despite these interruptions, the commitment to resume activities promptly underscores the importance both nations place on this route for economic and strategic purposes.

Resumption of Trade and Tourism

The reopening has led to an immediate resumption of transport activities, particularly in the border areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Tashghargan. With 15 trucks laden with goods crossing into Pakistan on the first day alone, the impact on local economies is palpable. The movement of over 400 containers through the pass last year, as reported by the CEO of AJ International Cargo China to Pakistan, not only generated significant revenue for the government but also created numerous employment opportunities for the local populace. This year's reopening is anticipated to further bolster trade volumes and, by extension, economic prosperity for both regions.

Implications for Bilateral Relations

