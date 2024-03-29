KFC Branch in Pakistan Torched Amid Protests Over Alleged Israel Links

A KFC restaurant in Mirpur, Kashmir, Pakistan was destroyed by rioters amid protests over the chain's alleged links to Israel. The violence resulted in the branch being set on fire, windows smashed, and reports of gunfire. The riots were part of a larger trend of boycotts against global brands in Muslim-majority countries, with KFC's parent company facing backlash for its investments in Israel. The incident reflects the growing discontent and calls for boycotts in Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan.
Rising Tensions Lead to Destruction
The incident unfolded as dramatic images and videos circulated on social media, showing a chaotic scene with the KFC branch engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing the restaurant's windows shattered. A British tourist, caught in the unrest with his family, described the scene as 'very aggressive and frightening,' highlighting the police's struggle to manage the escalating violence.
Boycotts and Backlash against Global Brands
KFC's parent company, Yum Brands, has faced international boycotts over its continued operations in Israel and investments in Israeli startups. This incident is part of a broader boycott movement in Muslim-majority countries against companies perceived to support Israel. In Pakistan, calls to boycott brands like KFC have intensified, with even the Pakistan Super League cricket tournament facing backlash for its association with the fast-food giant.
Impact on Corporate Performance and Public Sentiment
The boycotts have had tangible effects on KFC and other global brands, with KFC's Middle East unit reporting a decline in sales. The CEO of Yum Brands acknowledged the conflict's impact on their business in the region. This incident in Pakistan underscores the significant challenges companies face in navigating geopolitical tensions and the powerful role of public sentiment in shaping corporate fortunes.