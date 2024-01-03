Karachi’s SAPT Implements Reorganization of Duties Among Customs Officials

In a move to optimize the workflow within the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement South (SAPT), Karachi has announced a reorganization of duties among its assistant and deputy collectors. This change is effective immediately and will persist until further notice, marking an internal administrative adjustment aimed at enhancing departmental operations.

Revised Responsibilities

Deputy Collector Ahmed Nawaz, previously in charge of diverse groups and cells, has been transferred to Group-II, VIII, MIS-I, Audit, Warehousing & Transshipment. Conversely, Deputy Collector Saqib-ur-Raihman will assume responsibilities for Group-V, Administration, Accounts, CPF, DC-Level Adjudication, PRV, Refund, and Revenue Analysis upon his arrival.

Succeeding him, Deputy Collector Ali Tauqir has been assigned the Examination & Auction Section, a critical role within the customs department. Assistant Collector Ms. Shazra Saeed, formerly overseeing Groups VII & VIII, will now take up Groups III & IV, Recovery Cell & Officer.

New Assignments

Assistant Collector-Prob Toufique Ahmed, in line with the reorganization, is also designated for the Examination & Auction Section. Assistant Collector-Prob Muhammad Arslan Arshad will helm Group-I, MIS-II, FTA Cell & BG Cell, a significant shift from his previous duties.

Upon promotion, Assistant Collector Tariq Aziz has been assigned Group VI, VII, R&D, and Law Section. This reshuffle aims at streamlining the department’s work and ensuring optimal assignment of responsibilities.

Implications of the Reorganization

The changes reflect a strategic move to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the customs department. With each official’s strengths utilized in their respective roles, the reorganization is expected to improve the overall functioning of SAPT. It also signifies the department’s ongoing commitment to adapt and evolve according to changing needs and circumstances, maintaining the highest standards of service.