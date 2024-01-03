en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Karachi’s SAPT Implements Reorganization of Duties Among Customs Officials

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Karachi’s SAPT Implements Reorganization of Duties Among Customs Officials

In a move to optimize the workflow within the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement South (SAPT), Karachi has announced a reorganization of duties among its assistant and deputy collectors. This change is effective immediately and will persist until further notice, marking an internal administrative adjustment aimed at enhancing departmental operations.

Revised Responsibilities

Deputy Collector Ahmed Nawaz, previously in charge of diverse groups and cells, has been transferred to Group-II, VIII, MIS-I, Audit, Warehousing & Transshipment. Conversely, Deputy Collector Saqib-ur-Raihman will assume responsibilities for Group-V, Administration, Accounts, CPF, DC-Level Adjudication, PRV, Refund, and Revenue Analysis upon his arrival.

Succeeding him, Deputy Collector Ali Tauqir has been assigned the Examination & Auction Section, a critical role within the customs department. Assistant Collector Ms. Shazra Saeed, formerly overseeing Groups VII & VIII, will now take up Groups III & IV, Recovery Cell & Officer.

New Assignments

Assistant Collector-Prob Toufique Ahmed, in line with the reorganization, is also designated for the Examination & Auction Section. Assistant Collector-Prob Muhammad Arslan Arshad will helm Group-I, MIS-II, FTA Cell & BG Cell, a significant shift from his previous duties.

Upon promotion, Assistant Collector Tariq Aziz has been assigned Group VI, VII, R&D, and Law Section. This reshuffle aims at streamlining the department’s work and ensuring optimal assignment of responsibilities.

Implications of the Reorganization

The changes reflect a strategic move to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the customs department. With each official’s strengths utilized in their respective roles, the reorganization is expected to improve the overall functioning of SAPT. It also signifies the department’s ongoing commitment to adapt and evolve according to changing needs and circumstances, maintaining the highest standards of service.

0
Business Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mergers and Acquisitions: A Strategic Solution for Saudi Arabia's Insurance Sector

By Hadeel Hashem

Surge in New Industrial Licenses Marks Robust Growth in Manufacturing Sector

By Hadeel Hashem

European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Start

By Muthana Al-Najjar

TGI Fridays Closes its Only Central Valley Restaurant, Leaving 30+ Jobless

By Nitish Verma

GoNetspeed Unveils High-Speed Fiber Network in North Haven, Connecticu ...
@Business · 34 seconds
GoNetspeed Unveils High-Speed Fiber Network in North Haven, Connecticu ...
heart comment 0
American Airlines to Launch New Flights to Jamaica’s Ian Fleming Airport

By Olalekan Adigun

American Airlines to Launch New Flights to Jamaica's Ian Fleming Airport
Australia’s Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates
Supreme Court Rejects Plea for SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Report

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court Rejects Plea for SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Report
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sees Modest Surge in Recent Trading Session

By Rafia Tasleem

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sees Modest Surge in Recent Trading Session
Latest Headlines
World News
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
18 seconds
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
34 seconds
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
34 seconds
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
40 seconds
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
4 mins
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
4 mins
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
4 mins
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
4 mins
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
4 mins
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app