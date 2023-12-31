en English
History

Karachi's Denso Hall Set to Transform into City Museum: Mayor Murtaza Wahab Announces March 2024 Opening

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:40 am EST
Karachi’s Denso Hall Set to Transform into City Museum: Mayor Murtaza Wahab Announces March 2024 Opening

In an announcement that promises to reshape Karachi’s cultural landscape, Mayor Murtaza Wahab has revealed plans for the Karachi Metropolitan Museum. This monumental project, currently underway, will find its home within the historic Denso Hall building—a beacon of the city’s rich past. Mayor Wahab’s announcement is not just about the museum, but also a testament to the city’s financial turnaround and the commitment to preserving its history.

Boost in KMC’s Revenues

Mayor Wahab’s announcement comes at a time of financial resurgence for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). Last year, the KMC’s revenue stood at 1.2 billion rupees under former mayor Waseem Akhtar. Remarkably, the corporation has generated one billion rupees in just the last five months up to November 30. This significant uptick in the KMC’s revenues sets a promising trajectory for the future of Karachi.

(Read Also: Karachi Police Tightens New Year’s Eve Security: Breathalysers Deployed to Nab Drunk Drivers)

A Commitment to Preservation

The mayor’s commitment to the city’s architectural heritage is both admirable and necessary. Over the years, many of Karachi’s historic buildings have suffered neglect due to biased politics. The establishment of the Karachi Metropolitan Museum, therefore, signifies a renewed focus on preserving these invaluable relics of the city’s past.

(Read Also: Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions at Karachi Airport)

Anticipated Public Debut

The Karachi Metropolitan Museum, which is being developed with the help of technical experts, is scheduled to throw open its doors to the public on March 23, 2024. This museum is expected to become a hub of cultural activity and historical exploration, enriching the lives of Karachi’s residents.

History
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

