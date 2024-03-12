Karachi Trader Alleges Illegal Detention by CTD Officer Over Financial Dispute

On March 12, 2024, Karachi-based trader Chaudhary Abbasullah filed a complaint with Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar, alleging illegal detention by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain, sparking a controversy over misuse of power for personal financial interests.

Alleged Illegal Detention and Mistreatment

Abbasullah claimed that on March 6, he was forcibly taken from his residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar by individuals in CTD vehicles, detained at Garden Police Station, and mistreated. He alleged that this action was a result of his refusal to assist SSP Hussain in a financial transaction that the officer could not conduct in his own name due to his public servant status. Abbasullah's ordeal ended after his brother intervened, securing his release in the early hours of the following day, though concerns for his and his family's safety persist.

Accusations and Denials

In response to Abbasullah's allegations, SSP Hussain defended the detention, claiming it was based on legitimate concerns over Abbasullah's alleged links to banned outfits and terror financing. Furthermore, SSP Hussain accused Abbasullah of engaging in suspicious activities, including a raid on another trader's factory. This exchange of accusations highlights the complex interplay of alleged misuse of authority and criminal accusations.

Broader Implications for Police Reform

The incident raises significant questions about police procedures and the need for reforms to prevent misuse of power. It underscores the delicate balance between ensuring public safety and protecting individual rights. As the investigation into Abbasullah's allegations proceeds, it serves as a critical moment for reflection on the mechanisms of accountability and transparency within law enforcement agencies.