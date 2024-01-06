Karachi School Timings Adjusted Amid Coldest Morning of 2024 Due to Chilly Weather

In an effort to accommodate the harsh winter conditions currently gripping the province of Sindh, the local education department has taken the decision to adjust the school timings for all government and private educational institutions within the region. This change, which sees the morning sessions for primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools starting at 8:30 am – half an hour later than usual, will be in effect until January 31, 2024.

Coldest Morning of the Year

The capital city of Sindh, Karachi, recently experienced its coldest morning of the year as temperatures plummeted to a chilly 14 degrees Celsius. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has attributed this significant drop in temperature to the brisk north-east winds, traveling at a speed of eight kilometers per hour.

Weather Forecast

Along with the biting cold, light rain has also been forecasted for Karachi. Moreover, dense foggy conditions are expected to persist in Punjab, including Islamabad, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh due to the stable atmospheric conditions. A rain-bearing westerly system is anticipated to reach Balochistan on January 4th, potentially affecting various parts of the region until January 5th, 2024.

Impact on Education

The notification of this change in school timings was released by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department. This significant adjustment, which is in response to the relentless cold wave in the region, is expected to have a ripple effect on schools in other parts of the country as well. By starting classes half an hour later, the department aims to ensure that students are not exposed to the severe cold during the early hours of the morning.