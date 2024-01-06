en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Karachi School Timings Adjusted Amid Coldest Morning of 2024 Due to Chilly Weather

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Karachi School Timings Adjusted Amid Coldest Morning of 2024 Due to Chilly Weather

In an effort to accommodate the harsh winter conditions currently gripping the province of Sindh, the local education department has taken the decision to adjust the school timings for all government and private educational institutions within the region. This change, which sees the morning sessions for primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools starting at 8:30 am – half an hour later than usual, will be in effect until January 31, 2024.

Coldest Morning of the Year

The capital city of Sindh, Karachi, recently experienced its coldest morning of the year as temperatures plummeted to a chilly 14 degrees Celsius. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has attributed this significant drop in temperature to the brisk north-east winds, traveling at a speed of eight kilometers per hour.

Weather Forecast

Along with the biting cold, light rain has also been forecasted for Karachi. Moreover, dense foggy conditions are expected to persist in Punjab, including Islamabad, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh due to the stable atmospheric conditions. A rain-bearing westerly system is anticipated to reach Balochistan on January 4th, potentially affecting various parts of the region until January 5th, 2024.

Impact on Education

The notification of this change in school timings was released by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department. This significant adjustment, which is in response to the relentless cold wave in the region, is expected to have a ripple effect on schools in other parts of the country as well. By starting classes half an hour later, the department aims to ensure that students are not exposed to the severe cold during the early hours of the morning.

0
Education Pakistan Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
8 mins ago
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Teen smoking remains a significant public health concern, with detrimental effects spanning individual health and the broader society. To tackle this growing issue, it is essential to adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses the multifaceted factors influencing teen behavior. An Educative Approach to Tackling Teen Smoking Integral to the battle against teen smoking are educational
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
21 mins ago
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
Singapore Legal Fraternity Embraces Mandatory Ethics Education
27 mins ago
Singapore Legal Fraternity Embraces Mandatory Ethics Education
Career Advancement in 2024: Insights from Experts
11 mins ago
Career Advancement in 2024: Insights from Experts
Harold Hamm's $50 Million Bid to Draw Generation Z to the Oil and Gas Industry
12 mins ago
Harold Hamm's $50 Million Bid to Draw Generation Z to the Oil and Gas Industry
Mini Tangerines: Young Explorers in the Snowy Landscapes of Heilongjiang
16 mins ago
Mini Tangerines: Young Explorers in the Snowy Landscapes of Heilongjiang
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
5 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
5 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
6 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
6 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
6 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
7 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
8 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
8 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
8 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app