Karachi Residents Slam SSGC Over Ramadan Gas Shortage, PPP Issues Warning

Fasting residents of Karachi faced severe challenges due to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited's (SSGC) failure to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply during Sehri and Iftar in Ramadan, leading to widespread frustration and the forced shift to expensive LPG. Despite SSGC's assurances for continuous supply, many areas experienced low pressure or no gas, causing inconvenience in meal preparations for fasting individuals. The situation has prompted the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to warn of potential public unrest if the issue persists.

Unfulfilled Promises and Public Discontent

SSGC's public announcement promising uninterrupted gas supply during critical meal times in Ramadan fell short, as residents across Karachi, including affluent neighborhoods and downtown areas, reported significant disruptions. This failure has not only tested the patience of the residents but also pushed many to resort to alternative solutions like liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), despite its higher cost. Complaints of low pressure and the illegal use of suction devices to obtain gas highlight the dire situation faced by the city's inhabitants during a month that demands heightened sensitivity to people's needs.

Impact on Daily Life and the Rise of LPG

The gas shortages during Sehri and Iftar have had a profound impact on the daily lives of Karachi's residents, affecting meal preparations and forcing many to alter their routines significantly. The increased reliance on LPG as an alternative has led to a sharp rise in its demand and price, placing additional financial burdens on already struggling households. The situation underscores the urgent need for a reliable and consistent gas supply, especially during periods of high demand like Ramadan.

Political Repercussions and Calls for Accountability

The PPP's warning to its ally in the Centre underscores the political dimensions of the gas crisis and the potential for consumer unrest in Sindh. The party's stance reflects a broader concern for the welfare of the province's residents and a call for accountability from SSGC. Insiders point to a dilapidated distribution system and the widespread use of suction pumps as factors exacerbating the situation, highlighting the need for systemic reforms to prevent future crises.

The ongoing gas crisis in Karachi during Ramadan has not only exposed the limitations of the city's infrastructure but also the urgent need for effective management and accountability from utility providers. As residents grapple with the challenges of observing Ramadan amid these disruptions, the situation calls for immediate action to ensure that the basic needs of the community are met, preventing further hardship and potential unrest.