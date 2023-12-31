Karachi Police Tightens New Year’s Eve Security: Breathalysers Deployed to Nab Drunk Drivers

In the run-up to New Year’s Eve, the Karachi traffic police have unveiled an extensive strategy to curb reckless and drunk driving. The police will use breathalysers to detect and arrest individuals operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Police spokesperson Ibrar Hussain Baloch reiterated that the transportation of alcohol and narcotics in vehicles is severely restricted, with zero tolerance for those who infringe on this policy.

Upholding Law and Order

These measures have been instituted on the orders of the Karachi police chief and DIG Traffic, aiming to manage traffic effectively on New Year’s Night. In addition, the district administration has implemented section 144 in the Karachi division, in effect from the evening before New Year’s Day until January 1st, 2024. The imposition of section 144 includes a ban on aerial firing, with stern measures promised against anyone found guilty of violating the law.

Strategy Against Reckless Driving

The Karachi traffic police strategy involves forming separate teams to crackdown on drunk drivers, acquiring breathalysers to check alcohol levels in suspicious drivers, and ensuring smooth traffic flow. Any vehicles found without silencers or with broken ones will face legal action. The authorities have also provided alternative routes and diversions for different areas to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

Call for Solidarity

In a related development, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has called for a complete ban on New Year celebrations as a mark of solidarity with the Palestinian people. He urged the nation to exhibit sobriety and humility instead of indulging in festivities. This move comes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with the Prime Minister encouraging Pakistanis to usher in the New Year with simplicity and keep the people of Gaza in their thoughts.