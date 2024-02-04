Karachi Paralyzed: Downpour Triggers Urban Flooding and Traffic Chaos

In the early hours of a gloomy morning, Karachi was hit with a severe downpour, resulting in significant traffic disruptions and widespread flooding across the city. The city's bustling neighborhoods, including Landhi, Korangi, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, I.I Chundrigar Road, Tower, Keamari, Bolton Market, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, and Surjani, were heavily affected. The flooding, coupled with strong gusts of wind, intensified the situation, leaving motorcycles and cars stalled and hundreds stranded.

Urban Flooding Disrupts the Metropolis

The heavy rainfall led to the cancellation of 20 flights and triggered urban flooding, causing chaos on the streets of Karachi. Key arterials in the city were submerged, leaving many parts of the metropolis powerless. This issue is not new to the city, with reports of death due to drowning and electrocution surfacing every year. The inundation of rainwater on highways led to widespread traffic congestion, exacerbating the transportation woes of the city's residents.

Local Authorities Fail to Provide Swift Response

The city's Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporation (DMC) officials failed to facilitate the citizens adequately. This lack of swift and efficient response from local authorities was glaringly evident. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded significant rainfall at various locations in Karachi, with PAF Faisal Base receiving the highest amount at 75 millimetres.

Further Rain Expected

The Met Office has forecasted more rain and thunderstorms of light to moderate intensity in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. The heavy rainfall has already led to two deaths and several injuries in rain-related incidents. The Karachi Mayor and interim Sindh Chief Minister have taken measures to address the situation and issued letters of displeasure to civic agencies for their inadequate response to the rainfall. Traffic management has been heavily criticized, and efforts are underway to improve the drainage system and clear the city's gutters and garbage.

Among those affected was the Pakistani actor Saboor Ali. The actor shared her ordeal through an Instagram story, stating that she was stuck in the rainwater for over two hours before finally reaching home. The viral video served to highlight the plight of the residents during this urban flooding event.