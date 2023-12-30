Karachi Imposes Section 144 for New Year’s Eve: Aerial Firing Banned, Crackdown on Drunk Driving

The district administration of Karachi has enforced an emergency law, section 144, on New Year’s Eve, outlining a ban on aerial firing and pleading for strict actions against transgressors. This order, as per a notification by Karachi Commissioner, will remain active from the evening of December 31st, 2023, until January 1st, 2024.

Preparations to Curb Drunk Driving

DIG traffic Iqbal Dara unveiled that the Karachi traffic police have strategized to combat drunk driving during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Teams have been organized, and breathalysers acquired to examine alcohol consumption among drivers. Violators are not only set to face legal action but will also have their vehicles confiscated.

Solidarity with Palestinians

Adding to the unique enforcement, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has issued a ban on all New Year events. The purpose behind this prohibition is to display solidarity with the Palestinians. Kakar urged the public to support Gaza and maintain simplicity, underscoring the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah’s distress over the Palestinians’ predicament in Gaza and the West Bank.

Security Measures Across the Country

On a broader scale, security has been beefed up in various cities of Punjab. A total of 21,413 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure safety during New Year’s Eve. In Lahore alone, 2373 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of New Year programs. The spokesperson of Punjab Police stated that security preparations have been completed in other major cities including Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.