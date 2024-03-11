Karachi Crime Report: 56 Lives Lost in February, CPLC Reveals

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Monday released a comprehensive report on the escalating street crime rates in Karachi for February 2024, shining a light on a worrying trend that has gripped the city's residents with fear. The report, which collates data on various categories of street crimes, reveals an alarming increase in bike thefts, vehicle snatching, and cellphone robberies, casting a shadow over the city's safety measures and police effectiveness.

Unabated Street Crimes

According to the CPLC's February 2024 report, Karachi witnessed a significant uptick in street crimes, particularly concerning the theft and snatching of bikes and vehicles. A staggering 916 bikes were reported snatched, and 4221 were stolen, with the police managing to recover only a fraction (181) of the two-wheelers. Additionally, the report discloses that out of 171 vehicles snatched at gunpoint or stolen, merely 29 were recovered. This surge in street crimes not only underscores the audacity of criminals but also highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing these incidents.

Cellphone Thefts and Extortion

Cellphone thefts have become a common grievance among Karachi's citizens, with the CPLC report noting that 1,989 individuals were deprived of their mobile phones in February alone. Shockingly, only 13 of these stolen cellphones were recovered and returned to their rightful owners. The report also touches upon the menace of extortion, documenting 11 cases reported within the same period. Despite the absence of bank robbery incidents, the persistent threat of extortion adds another layer of insecurity amongst the city's business and civilian population.

Human Cost and Response

The human cost of these street crimes is profound, 56 citizens lost their lives in incidents related to firing and resisting robberies in February. These fatalities include a diverse demographic, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of street crimes. In response to these challenges, the Karachi police have ramped up efforts to address the city's security woes, including the recent arrest of an individual allegedly involved in over 200 robberies. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen as the city continues to grapple with the escalating crime rate.