K-Electric Pledges Uninterrupted Power for Pakistan's 2024 General Elections

K-Electric, Karachi's primary electricity supplier, has pledged its commitment to Pakistan's 2024 General Elections. The electricity giant has declared an array of measures designed to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the electoral process. This includes special provisions for polling stations and related offices designated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to be exempted from load shedding from February 7th to February 9th.

Power Monitoring Cell: A Beacon of Assurance

To oversee the stability of the power supply during this critical period, K-Electric has established a dedicated Power Monitoring Cell. This cell is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining close vigilance over the power supply and swiftly dealing with any potential issues that may arise. The creation of such a dedicated cell signifies the company's commitment to facilitating a smooth electoral process.

Collaboration with Stakeholders: A United Front

K-Electric hasn't limited its efforts to internal measures. They have also actively coordinated with relevant stakeholders, including the ECP, local government, and law enforcement agencies. This coordinated effort is aimed at providing comprehensive support throughout the election proceedings, ensuring every party's efforts are synchronized for maximum efficiency.

Customer Support: Beyond the Power Lines

Recognizing the importance of effective communication, K-Electric has ensured that customer support will be available round the clock through various channels. These include the KE Live App, WhatsApp, social media channels, and a 24/7 call center. The electricity provider has also taken an extra step to ensure that no customer has received a bill with a due date of February 8th, which would coincide with the election period. This thoughtful measure alleviates any extra burden from its customers during the election period, allowing them to focus on the significant event at hand.