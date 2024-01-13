Justice Kayani Calls for Transparency in Cases Against Journalists

In an unprecedented legal maneuver, Pakistan’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has demanded a government report on countless First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged against journalists Arshad Sharif, Sami Abraham, and Moeed Pirzada. The request emanates from growing worries about the freedom of expression and the potential misuse of the judicial system to undermine journalists.

Heightened Judicial Scrutiny

Justice Kayani’s action signifies a commitment to safeguarding journalistic freedoms and ensuring that the law is not exploited as an instrument to stifle free speech. Sharif faces 16 FIRs, and Abraham is implicated in 13 cases, all tied to a single tweet, underscoring the disproportionate legal hurdles journalists encounter for expressing their viewpoints.

Legal Reforms and Cultural Shifts

The circumstances call for legal amendments to stop the misuse of FIRs and a cultural transition to value and protect the media’s role in a democratic society. Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy, and any attempt to curtail it is a direct threat to democratic principles. The judiciary’s examination of these cases is a stride towards reinforcing democratic tenets and safeguarding journalists’ rights in Pakistan.

Transparency and Accountability

Justice Kayani’s request for a status report on FIRs registered against journalists across Pakistan by February 14 reflects the court’s concern for these cases and the need for transparency and accountability in addressing these issues. The government’s response will be a litmus test for its commitment to uphold journalistic freedoms and democratic values.