Justice Ijazul Ahsan Resigns from the Supreme Court of Pakistan: An In-depth Analysis

In a sudden and unexpected move, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, one of the key figures of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has tendered his resignation. This decision, accepted by President Dr. Arif Alvi on the advice of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has left a significant vacancy in the nation’s judiciary. Justice Ahsan did not outline a specific reason for his departure in his one-page resignation letter, stating only that serving as a judge was an honor.

Repercussions in the Judiciary

With Justice Ahsan’s departure, the Supreme Court’s strength has now reduced to 14 judges. The next Chief Justice is now likely to be Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah following the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa, in October 2024. This change of guard will also see Justice Shah taking over Justice Ahsan’s roles on both the Supreme Judicial Council and the bench formation committee.

The resignation of Justice Ahsan follows closely on the heels of Justice Naqvi’s resignation. Justice Naqvi is currently facing misconduct allegations, and his decision to step down may have influenced Justice Ahsan’s choice. Notably, Justice Ahsan had defended Justice Naqvi before the Supreme Judicial Council and had criticized the council’s proceedings as hasty and deviating from norms. These criticisms were also echoed by Chief Justice Isa, who has pointed out differences within the council.

Tensions Within the Supreme Court

The resignation comes amidst growing tensions between Justice Ahsan and Chief Justice Isa. Critics have associated Justice Ahsan with the ‘Bandial group’, which has been a source of discord within the court. The ‘Bandial group’ is seen by many as an influential faction within the Supreme Court, and its interactions with other members of the judiciary have often been contentious.

Justice Ahsan’s Legacy

Justice Ahsan’s last significant judgment was part of a unanimous verdict against the trial of civilians by military courts. He had been active in special benches handling appeals related to military court cases and the Justice Naqvi case. His departure from the Supreme Court marks the end of an era, leaving in its wake a series of questions about the future of Pakistan’s judiciary.