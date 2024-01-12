en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Justice Ijazul Ahsan Resigns from the Supreme Court of Pakistan: An In-depth Analysis

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Justice Ijazul Ahsan Resigns from the Supreme Court of Pakistan: An In-depth Analysis

In a sudden and unexpected move, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, one of the key figures of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has tendered his resignation. This decision, accepted by President Dr. Arif Alvi on the advice of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has left a significant vacancy in the nation’s judiciary. Justice Ahsan did not outline a specific reason for his departure in his one-page resignation letter, stating only that serving as a judge was an honor.

Repercussions in the Judiciary

With Justice Ahsan’s departure, the Supreme Court’s strength has now reduced to 14 judges. The next Chief Justice is now likely to be Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah following the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa, in October 2024. This change of guard will also see Justice Shah taking over Justice Ahsan’s roles on both the Supreme Judicial Council and the bench formation committee.

The resignation of Justice Ahsan follows closely on the heels of Justice Naqvi’s resignation. Justice Naqvi is currently facing misconduct allegations, and his decision to step down may have influenced Justice Ahsan’s choice. Notably, Justice Ahsan had defended Justice Naqvi before the Supreme Judicial Council and had criticized the council’s proceedings as hasty and deviating from norms. These criticisms were also echoed by Chief Justice Isa, who has pointed out differences within the council.

Tensions Within the Supreme Court

The resignation comes amidst growing tensions between Justice Ahsan and Chief Justice Isa. Critics have associated Justice Ahsan with the ‘Bandial group’, which has been a source of discord within the court. The ‘Bandial group’ is seen by many as an influential faction within the Supreme Court, and its interactions with other members of the judiciary have often been contentious.

Justice Ahsan’s Legacy

Justice Ahsan’s last significant judgment was part of a unanimous verdict against the trial of civilians by military courts. He had been active in special benches handling appeals related to military court cases and the Justice Naqvi case. His departure from the Supreme Court marks the end of an era, leaving in its wake a series of questions about the future of Pakistan’s judiciary.

0
Law Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
7 mins ago
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
In a disconcerting development from Florida, a 26-year-old man was apprehended under charges of making life-threatening messages targeted at a member of the United States Congress and their offspring. The threats, which were transmitted via a series of online messages, instigated a comprehensive investigation by the law enforcement agencies, culminating in the man’s arrest. Unveiling
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
35 mins ago
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
43 mins ago
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
18 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
Family of Man Killed in Police Standoff Supports Officers' Actions
26 mins ago
Family of Man Killed in Police Standoff Supports Officers' Actions
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect's Death
28 mins ago
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect's Death
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
40 seconds
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
6 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
7 mins
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
7 mins
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
8 mins
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
8 mins
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
8 mins
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
8 mins
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app