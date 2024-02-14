Justice for Child Laborers: Exposing Exploitation and Brutality in Pakistan

In a harrowing turn of events, a nine-year-old domestic worker was found dead in a house in Lahore's Johar Town. The father of the victim, accusing the homeowner of murder, claimed years of alleged abuse, revealing a chilling tale of exploitation and injustice.

The Unseen Plight of a Child Laborer

The victim, who had been working as a domestic helper for over five years, was brutally exploited and subjected to inhumane treatment. His family alleges that they were not allowed to see their son during this time, only learning about his death from the accused property dealer.

The incident highlights a deeply concerning issue prevalent in Pakistan: the exploitation and abuse of child laborers. These children, working in households for meager wages, are often left vulnerable to mistreatment.

A Family's Desperate Plea for Justice

The deceased child's father, emotionally devastated, has appealed to the authorities for a fair investigation and swift justice. He maintains that his son was killed, contradicting the accused's claim that the child committed suicide.

In response to these allegations, the police have registered a murder case against the property dealer. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities have promised to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth.

Another Case of Brutal Torture

In another distressing incident, a couple in Lahore, Javed Iqbal and Rubab Javed, were arrested for allegedly torturing a 12-year-old housemaid named Gulnaz Zahra. The young girl was found with injuries on her face and hands, prompting the police to take immediate action.

This case underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to protect child laborers from exploitation and abuse. As the investigation continues, the nation awaits justice for these innocent victims.

As we grapple with these sobering incidents on this Valentine's Day of 2024, the human cost of unchecked exploitation has never been clearer. The time has come for decisive action to safeguard the rights and well-being of child laborers in Pakistan.