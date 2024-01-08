en English
Bahrain

Joint Anti-Terrorism Drill Marks 27th Anniversary of Bahraini National Guard

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Joint Anti-Terrorism Drill Marks 27th Anniversary of Bahraini National Guard

The grandeur of military tradition and the urgency of contemporary security challenges converged as General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Commander of the National Guard, presided over the closing ceremony of a joint anti-terrorism exercise conducted between the Bahraini National Guard and the Pakistani Army. This auspicious occasion also marked the 27th anniversary of the founding of the Bahraini National Guard.

Strengthening Ties Through Joint Exercises

The joint exercise, held against the backdrop of an increasingly complex and volatile global security landscape, underscores the deep-rooted military collaboration and counter-terrorism efforts between Bahrain and Pakistan. The initiative serves as a crucible, enhancing the skills and readiness of both military forces to effectively tackle the pervasive threat of terrorism.

A Commitment to Regional Stability and Security

The ceremony, steeped in both symbolism and substance, reaffirmed the commitment of the two nations to work in unison in upholding regional stability and security. The shared vision of peace and security was palpably evident as the military leaders of both nations stood shoulder to shoulder, underscoring their determination to thwart any threats to their nations and the region at large.

A Longstanding Partnership

The defense and security nexus between Bahrain and Pakistan has withstood the test of time, fostering mutual trust and respect. These joint training exercises are not mere military rituals but critical cogs in the wheel of maintaining and improving the capabilities of their armed forces. In an era where transnational terrorist threats loom large, such military collaborations become even more paramount.

The closing ceremony, punctuated by a documentary presentation, paratrooper landing show, and the honoring of officers with military service medals, was a fitting tribute to the hard work, dedication, and bravery of the military personnel involved. The National Guard Commander’s words reverberated with pride and resolve as he highlighted the continuous development and efforts of the National Guard in fulfilling its national duty and protecting the kingdom.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

