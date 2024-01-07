JI Karachi Ameer Inaugurates IT Skill Development Courses and Restored Vehicles in Landhi Town

On a recent Saturday, a landmark event unfolded in Landhi Town, Karachi. A series of free Information Technology-based skill development courses were inaugurated by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. This initiative, launched in collaboration with the JI Youth’s local chapter, saw the participation of over two thousand candidates who undertook an initial aptitude test.

Resurgence of an Out-of-service Fleet

As part of the day’s events, Rehman, aside from the kickstarting the IT courses, also unveiled a fleet of restored vehicles. These vehicles, which had been left abandoned and out of service for over a decade, now stand as a testament to JI’s commitment to serving the people of Karachi.

Flowers, Females, and Festivities

Adding color to the event, Rehman also inaugurated a flower exhibition. Renowned female athlete Naseem Hamed was among the attendees. The exhibition featured several activities tailored for women, providing a vibrant and engaging atmosphere. Rehman, in his address, commended the Landhi Town team for their exceptional work and for successfully organizing the event.

Call to Action

During his address, Rehman highlighted the various efforts undertaken by JI, including the restoration of abandoned vehicles across different towns. He encouraged the citizens of Karachi to vote for JI in the upcoming elections, promising continued progress and development. The event saw the attendance of Landhi Town Chairman Abdul Jameel Khan, Vice Chairman Muhammad Imran, and several other JI leaders.