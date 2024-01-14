en English
Local News

Jhang District Steers Towards Infrastructural Excellence with Major Developmental Projects

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Jhang District Steers Towards Infrastructural Excellence with Major Developmental Projects

In the heartland of Pakistan, Jhang district is witnessing a massive infrastructural evolution. The city is currently in the final stages of several developmental projects worth billions of rupees. This transformational phase, primarily focused on road sector schemes, marks a significant step towards bolstering the region’s socio-economic landscape.

Infrastructure Leap in Jhang

The XEN Highways, in a briefing on Saturday, reported the nearing completion of all road sector schemes across the city. The infrastructural revamp includes several key projects that promise to redefine the city’s connectivity and accessibility. The construction around the general bus stand has been finalized with the installation of tough tiles, enhancing durability and safety for the city’s commuters.

Revamping Road Networks

The stretch of road from UBL Chowk to Nawaz Chowk is now complete. This includes the construction of a new sewerage drain, a much-needed addition to the city’s sanitation infrastructure. Furthermore, asphalt work is in full swing from UBL Chowk to Jail Road, promising smooth and hassle-free travel for residents.

Future Developments in the Pipeline

As Jhang city continues to stride forward, the second phase of development for Sabzimandi Road is also in progress. The carpeting of the road from Adhiwal Chowk to Adda Tonga and Milad Chowk is underway, signifying the city’s commitment to improving road conditions and facilitating better transportation. Contractors have been firmly instructed to adhere to the deadlines and complete all schemes promptly, ensuring the timely delivery of these transformational projects.

In the grand scheme of things, these infrastructural developments in Jhang district promise to usher in a new era of growth and prosperity, setting a benchmark for other cities to follow. With improved roads and better connectivity, Jhang city is on the fast track to progress, reinforcing Pakistan’s mission of infrastructural excellence.

Local News Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

